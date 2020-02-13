TSX falls as coronavirus cases surge, Bombardier slides

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday for the first time in four sessions after a sharp jump in new coronavirus cases in China rattled investors worldwide and planemaker Bombardier slid on reporting a quarterly loss.

* At 09:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 36.09 points, or 0.2%, at 17,796.76.

* A dramatic jump in new infected cases in China after it deployed a new diagnostic method and a record rise in the death toll, wiped any optimism of a slowing spread rate that had propelled Canada's benchmark to new highs for the last two sessions.

* Bombardier BBDb.TO fell 5.7%, the most on the TSX, as the quarterly loss saw investors look past positive cash flow forecast for 2020 and a decision to sell the remaining stake in its capital-intensive commercial aircraft program.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.6%. But U.S. crude CLc1 and Brent crude LCOc1 attempted recovery. O/R

* The financials .SPTTFS and industrials sectors .GSPTTIN fell 0.1% each.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.4% to $1,573.4 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 70 issues were higher, while 151 issues declined for a 2.16-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 18.30 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canadian Tire Corp CTCa.TO, which jumped 6% after topping profit estimates, while Wesdome Gold Mines WDO.TO followed, up 4.7%.

* Pretium Resources PVG.TO fell 2.9% as at least two brokerages downgraded the stock a day after it reported quarterly results.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier BBDb.TO, Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 25 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 27.33 million shares.

