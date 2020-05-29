TSX falls as April domestic growth plunges, oil prices slide

US Markets
Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as coronavirus-led shutdowns dragged the country's domestic growth in April by a record 11%, while a drop in heavyweight energy shares following weak oil prices also dented sentiment.

* At 09:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 58 points, or 0.38%, at 15,204.73.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices fell 2.4% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 2.0%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.3% and the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.6%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.6% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.7% to $1,725.7 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 61 issues were higher, while 167 issues declined for a 2.74-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 31.04 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX was Pan American Silver Corp <PAAS.TO>, which jumped 6.0% after the mining company said it would undertake an public offering of 9 million common shares of Maverix Metal Inc MMX.TO, currently held by Pan American.

* Its gains were followed by First Majestic Silver Corp <FR.TO>, which rose 4.8% after brokerage BMO raised price target of the stock.

* Canopy Growth Corp <WEED.TO> fell 18.9%, the most on the TSX, after the pot company reported a wider first-quarter loss.

* The second-biggest decliner was Laurentian Bank of Canada <LB.TO>, down 8.8%, after the chartered bank reported second-quarter results below analysts estimates.

* The most-heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc <SU.TO>, down 1.5%; Torstar Corp <TSb.TO>, up 6.6% and Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO>, down 5.4%.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were eight new 52-week highs and 2 new lows, with a total volume of 52.06 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

