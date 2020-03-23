US Markets

TSX falls 5.26% to 11,228.49

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 5.26 percent to 11,228.49. Leading the index were Semafo Inc, up 39.2%, Silvercorp Metals Inc​, up 31.6%, and Pan American Silver Corp​, higher by 14.8%.

* Leading the index were Semafo Inc <SMF.TO​>, up 39.2%, Silvercorp Metals Inc​ SVM.TO, up 31.6%, and Pan American Silver Corp​ PAAS.TO, higher by 14.8%.

* Lagging shares were NFI Group Inc​​ NFI.TO, down 32.8%, AltaGas Ltd​ ALA.TO, down 22.4%, and Killam Apartment REIT​ KMP_u.TO, lower by 22.2%.

* On the TSX 44 issues rose and 186 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 84 new lows, with total volume of 473.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.71 points, or 3.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 17.10 points, or 7.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 5.08%, or $1.15, to $23.78 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.96%, or $0.53, to $27.51 O/R

* The TSX is off 34.2% for the year.

