TSX falls 3.76% to 12,876.37

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 3.76 percent to 12,876.37.

* Leading the index were Kinross Gold Corp <K.TO​>, up 11.2%, Iamgold Corp​ IMG.TO, up 9.4%, and SSR Mining Inc​ SSRM.TO, higher by 8.7%.

* Lagging shares were BlackBerry Ltd​​ BB.TO, down 17.8%, Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, down 17.2%, and Hexo Corp​ HEXO.TO, lower by 13.9%.

* On the TSX 45 issues rose and 184 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 3 new lows, with total volume of 372.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.24 points, or 2.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 12.43 points, or 5.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 3.52%, or $0.72, to $21.2 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.11%, or $0.82, to $25.53 O/R

* The TSX is off 24.5% for the year.

