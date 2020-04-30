TSX falls 2.94% to 14,780.74

US Markets
The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 2.94 percent to 14,780.74.

* Leading the index were Whitecap Resources Inc <WCP.TO​>, up 16.6%, Husky Energy Inc​ HSE.TO, up 9%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp​ CPG.TO, higher by 7.2%.

* Lagging shares were Gildan Activewear Inc​​ GIL.TO, down 12.8%, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd​ WDO.TO, down 8.0%, and Chorus Aviation Inc​ CHR.TO, lower by 7.9%.

* On the TSX 35 issues rose and 196 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 403.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.80 points, or 2.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 9.04 points, or 3.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 26.76%, or $4.03, to $19.09 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 12.64%, or $2.85, to $25.39 O/R

* The TSX is off 13.4% for the year.

