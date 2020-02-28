US Markets

TSX falls 2.72% to 16,263.05

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 2.72 percent to 16,263.05. Leading the index were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, up 10.0%, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust up 5%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp, higher by 3.4%.

* Lagging shares were Seabridge Gold Inc SSL.TO, down 19.8%, OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, down 15.9%, and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd SSL.TO, lower by 15.6%.

* On the TSX 30 issues rose and 200 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 46 new lows, with total volume of 587.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc ABX.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.78 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 7.99 points, or 2.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.93%, or $1.85, to $45.24 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.22% , or $1.68, to $50.5 O/R

* The TSX is off 4.7% for the year.

