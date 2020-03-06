US Markets

TSX falls 2.29% to 16,175.02

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 2.29 percent to 16,175.02

* Leading the index were Cineplex Inc <CGX.TO​>, up 6.1%, Air Canada​ AC.TO, up 2.8%, and Aecon Group Inc​ ARE.TO, higher by 2.5%.

* Lagging shares were Vermilion Energy Inc​​ VET.TO, down 19.0%, Alaris Royalty Corp​ AD.TO, down 16.4%, and Enerplus Corp​ ERF.TO, lower by 13.4%.

* On the TSX 22 issues rose and 207 fell as a 0.1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and 54 new lows, with total volume of 374.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 7.16 points, or 6.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 8.11 points, or 2.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 9.3%, or $4.27, to $41.63 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 8.82%, or $4.41, to $45.58 O/R

* The TSX is off 5.2% for the year.

