TSX falls 2.19% to 17,177.37
* Leading the index were Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO, up 0.9%, Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO, up 0.6%, and Northland Power Inc NPI.TO, higher by 0.5%.
* Lagging shares were Secure Energy Services Inc SES.TO, down 17.0%, Equitable Group Inc EQB.TO, down 7.8%, and Kinaxis Inc KXS.TO, lower by 7.2%.
* On the TSX 8 issues rose and 222 fell as a 0-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 4 new highs and 24 new lows, with total volume of 302.6 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.63 points, or 2.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 6.02 points, or 1.8%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.19%, or $1.64, to $49.79 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.81% , or $1.58, to $54.72 O/R
* The TSX is up 0.7% for the year.
