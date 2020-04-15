TSX falls 2.1% to 13,958.58

US Markets
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 2.10 percent to 13,958.58

* Leading the index were Real Matters Inc <REAL.TO​>, up 6.8%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, up 4.7%, and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc​ ATDb.TO, higher by 4.5%.

* Lagging shares were Secure Energy Services Inc​​ SES.TO, down 18.3%, Enerflex Ltd​ EFX.TO, down 15.7%, and Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, lower by 15.6%.

* On the TSX 32 issues rose and 199 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 4 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 315.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.43 points, or 5.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 8.44 points, or 3.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.2%, or $0.04, to $20.15 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 5.64%, or $1.67, to $27.93 O/R

* The TSX is off 18.2% for the year.

