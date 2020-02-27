TSX falls 1.9% to 16,717.44

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.90 percent to 16,717.44

* Leading the index were Pason Systems Inc PSI.TO, up 3.4%, Stantec Inc STN.TO, up 2.3%, and Jamieson Wellness Inc EIF.TO, higher by 2.7%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 12.6%, Vermilion Energy Inc ELD.TO, down 8.8%, and Pan American Silver Corp MAG.TO, lower by 8.3%.

* On the TSX 30 issues rose and 200 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 49 new lows, with total volume of 232.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.22 points, or 2.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 6.61 points, or 2.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 4.08%, or $1.99, to $46.74 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.05% , or $1.63, to $51.8 O/R

* The TSX is off 2% for the year.

