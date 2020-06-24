TSX falls 1.74% to 15,294.38

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.74 percent to 15,294.38

* Leading the index were Torex Gold Resources Inc <TXG.TO​>, up 5.1%, Power Corporation of Canada​ POW.TO, up 2.9%, and WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust​ WIR_u.TO, higher by 2.6%.

* Lagging shares were Vermilion Energy Inc​​ VET.TO, down 8.2%, Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, down 7.4%, and Enerplus Corp​ ERF.TO, lower by 7.1%.

* On the TSX 20 issues rose and 202 fell as a 0.1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and no new lows, with total volume of 237.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.03 points, or 3.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 4.94 points, or 1.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 5.7%, or $2.3, to $38.07 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 5.42%, or $2.31, to $40.32 O/R

* The TSX is off 10.4% for the year.

