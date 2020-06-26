TSX falls 1.66% to 15,188.98

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.66 percent to 15,188.98

* Leading the index were Alamos Gold Inc <AGI.TO​>, up 3.7%, Dundee Precious Metals Inc​ DPM.TO, up 3.5%, and Teranga Gold Corp​ TGZ.TO, higher by 3.5%.

* Lagging shares were Corus Entertainment Inc​​ CJRb.TO, down 16.6%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, down 7.2%, and Cineplex Inc​ CGX.TO, lower by 6.6%.

* On the TSX 39 issues rose and 182 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 256.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO, Power Corporation Of Canada POW.TO and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.94 points, or 2.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 6.87 points, or 2.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.45%, or $0.56, to $38.16 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.73%, or $0.3, to $40.75 O/R

* The TSX is off 11% for the year.

