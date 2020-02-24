TSX falls 1.57% to 17,562.74

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.57 percent to 17,562.74

* Leading the index were Iamgold Corp IMG.TO, up 13.5%, MTY Food Group Inc MTY.TO, up 9.7%, and Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO, higher by 9.5%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 13.5%, Shawcor Ltd SCL.TO, down 11.0%, and Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, lower by 10.2%.

* On the TSX 28 issues rose and 203 fell as a 0.1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 17 new highs and 19 new lows, with total volume of 308.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO and B2gold Corp BTO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 5.42 points, or 4.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 6.07 points, or 1.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 4.01%, or $2.14, to $51.24 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 4.15% , or $2.43, to $56.07 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.9% for the year.

