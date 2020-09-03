TSX falls 1.49% to 16,448.90
* Leading the index were Cenovus Energy Inc <CVE.TO>, up 3.0%, Teranga Gold Corp TGZ.TO, up 1.6%, and Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO, higher by 1.5%.
* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 10.0%, Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.TO, down 7.8%, and Celestica Inc CLS.TO, lower by 6.4%.
* On the TSX 35 issues rose and 182 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 204.8 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.22 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.49 points, or 1.3%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.55%, or $0.23, to $41.28 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.92%, or $0.41, to $44.02 O/R
* The TSX is off 3.6% for the year.
