TSX falls 1.47% to 14,881.16

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.47 percent to 14,881.16

* Leading the index were SSR Mining Inc <SSRM.TO​>, up 6.0%, Alacer Gold Corp​ ASR.TO, up 5.5%, and Seabridge Gold Inc​ SEA.TO, higher by 5.2%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 13.1%, Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, down 8.3%, and Element Fleet Management Corp​ EFN.TO, lower by 7.4%.

* On the TSX 49 issues rose and 178 fell as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 306.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, B2gold Corp BTO.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.88 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 4.97 points, or 2.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 4.97%, or $1.2, to $25.34 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.57%, or $0.17, to $29.46 O/R

* The TSX is off 12.8% for the year.

