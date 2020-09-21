US Markets
BLDP

TSX falls 1.34% to 15,981.77

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.34 percent to 15,981.77

* Leading the index were Shopify Inc <SHOP.TO​>, up 3.8%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, up 3.4%, and Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, higher by 3%.

* Lagging shares were First Majestic Silver Corp​​ FR.TO, down 9.3%, Hudbay Minerals Inc​ HBM.TO, down 9.0%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, lower by 8.8%.

* On the TSX 29 issues rose and 193 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 270.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.07 points, or 4.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.99 points, or 1.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.7%, or $1.52, to $39.59 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.41%, or $1.47, to $41.68 O/R

* The TSX is off 6.3% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLDP LSPD FR HBM FM CNQ SU K

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular