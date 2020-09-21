TSX falls 1.34% to 15,981.77

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.34 percent to 15,981.77

* Leading the index were Shopify Inc <SHOP.TO​>, up 3.8%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, up 3.4%, and Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, higher by 3%.

* Lagging shares were First Majestic Silver Corp​​ FR.TO, down 9.3%, Hudbay Minerals Inc​ HBM.TO, down 9.0%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, lower by 8.8%.

* On the TSX 29 issues rose and 193 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 270.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.07 points, or 4.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.99 points, or 1.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.7%, or $1.52, to $39.59 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.41%, or $1.47, to $41.68 O/R

* The TSX is off 6.3% for the year.

