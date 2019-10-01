* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.27 percent to 16,447.66

* Leading the index were Semafo Inc SMF.TO, up 4.0 percent, Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO, up 2.9 percent, and Detour Gold Corp DGC.TO, higher by 2.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, down 10.6 percent, Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.TO, down 10.0 percent, and Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, lower by 8.8 percent.

* On the TSX 46 issues rose and 185 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 11 new highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 224.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 4.42 points, or 3.2 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 4.23 points, or 1.3 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.87 percent, or $0.47, to $53.6 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.52 percent, or $0.31, to $58.94 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.8 percent for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.