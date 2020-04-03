TSX falls 1.22% to 12,938.30

US Markets
The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.22 percent to 12,938.30.

* Leading the index were Crescent Point Energy Corp <CPG.TO​>, up 11.8%, Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, up 9.4%, and Baytex Energy Corp​ BTE.TO, higher by 9.1%.

* Lagging shares were Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund​​ CHE_u.TO, down 10.5%, CI Financial Corp​ CIX.TO, down 10.3%, and Mullen Group Ltd​ MTL.TO, lower by 9.3%.

* On the TSX 54 issues rose and 175 fell as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 4 new lows, with total volume of 354.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.24 points, or 1.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 4.96 points, or 2.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 14.53%, or $3.68, to $29 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 15.87%, or $4.75, to $34.69 O/R

* The TSX is off 24.2% for the year.

