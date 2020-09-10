US Markets
TSX falls 1.21% to 16,185.32

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.21 percent to 16,185.32. Leading the index were ATS Automation Tooling Systems, up 5.6%, Empire Company Ltd​, up 4.3%, and Brookfield Business Partners, higher by 4%.

* Lagging shares were Enerplus Corp​​ ERF.TO, down 8.5%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, down 7.2%, and Descartes Systems Group Inc​ DSG.TO, lower by 6.5%.

* On the TSX 41 issues rose and 178 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 215.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.60 points, or 2.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.14 points, or 1.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.76%, or $1.05, to $37 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.5%, or $1.02, to $39.77 O/R

* The TSX is off 5.1% for the year.

