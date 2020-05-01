TSX falls 1.09% to 14,620.34

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.09 percent to 14,620.34

* Leading the index were Pretium Resources Inc <PVG.TO​>, up 11.9%, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp​ WPM.TO, up 9.4%, and Alacer Gold Corp​ ASR.TO, higher by 7.4%.

* Lagging shares were Ag Growth International Inc​​ AFN.TO, down 8.9%, Alaris Royalty Corp​ AD.TO, down 8.8%, and Cineplex Inc​ CGX.TO, lower by 8.8%.

* On the TSX 43 issues rose and 186 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 287.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.33 points, or 4.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 5.28 points, or 2.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 4.51%, or $0.85, to $19.69 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.45%, or $0.12, to $26.6 O/R

* The TSX is off 14.3% for the year.

