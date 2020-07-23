TSX falls 0.94% to 16,018.65

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.94 percent to 16,018.65

* Leading the index were Mullen Group Ltd <MTL.TO​>, up 7.8%, FirstService Corp​ FSV.TO, up 7%, and Teck Resources Ltd​ TECKb.TO, higher by 6.9%.

* Lagging shares were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​​ AUP.TO, down 16.2%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, down 10.0%, and First Majestic Silver Corp​ FR.TO, lower by 5.0%.

* On the TSX 62 issues rose and 158 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 196.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.83 points, or 2.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.26 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2%, or $0.84, to $41.06 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.19%, or $0.97, to $43.32 O/R

* The TSX is off 6.1% for the year.

