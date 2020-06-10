Companies
TSX falls 0.84% to 15,701.33

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.84 percent to 15,701.33.

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO​>, up 16.5%, OceanaGold Corp​ OGC.TO, up 8.2%, and NovaGold Resources Inc​ NG.TO, higher by 7.3%.

* Lagging shares were MTY Food Group Inc​​ MTY.TO, down 10.1%, Shawcor Ltd​ SCL.TO, down 8.9%, and Bombardier Inc​ BBDb.TO, lower by 7.9%.

* On the TSX 71 issues rose and 158 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 362.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Tourmaline Oil Corp TOU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.88 points, or 4.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 4.86 points, or 1.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.31%, or $0.12, to $39.06 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.1%, or $0.04, to $41.22 O/R

* The TSX is off 8% for the year.

