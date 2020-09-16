US Markets
TSX falls 0.83% to 16,295.66

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.83 percent to 16,295.66.

* Leading the index were Vermilion Energy Inc <VET.TO​>, up 11.1%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, up 9.1%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp​ CPG.TO, higher by 7.2%.

* Lagging shares were Shopify Inc​​ SHOP.TO, down 4.9%, BRP Inc​ DOO.TO, down 4.8%, and OceanaGold Corp​ OGC.TO, lower by 3.8%.

* On the TSX 100 issues rose and 114 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 228.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Ssr Mining Inc SSRM.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.24 points, or 3.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.81 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 4.96%, or $1.9, to $40.18 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 4.37%, or $1.77, to $42.3 O/R

* The TSX is off 4.5% for the year.

