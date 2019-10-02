* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.83 percent to 16,310.97

* Leading the index were Stars Group Inc TSGI.TO, up 30.8 percent, Winpak Ltd WPK.TO, up 8.4 percent, and Alacer Gold Corp ASR.TO, higher by 5.4 percent.

* Lagging shares were First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, down 7.7 percent, Tourmaline Oil Corp TOU.TO, down 6.5 percent, and Exchange Income Corp EIF.TO, lower by 5.4 percent.

* On the TSX 76 issues rose and 151 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 218.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.10 points, or 2.3 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 4.78 points, or 1.5 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.88 percent, or $1.01, to $52.61 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.22 percent, or $1.31, to $57.58 O/R

* The TSX is up 13.9 percent for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.