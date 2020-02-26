TSX falls 0.79% to 17,041.92

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.79 percent to 17,041.92

* Leading the index were Kinaxis Inc KXS.TO, up 14.1%, Secure Energy Services Inc SES.TO, up 6.3%, and Alacer Gold Corp ASR.TO, higher by 4.7%.

* Lagging shares were Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, down 8.2%, Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, down 7.2%, and Ero Copper Corp ERO.TO, lower by 7.1%.

* On the TSX 53 issues rose and 174 fell as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and 29 new lows, with total volume of 302.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.49 points, or 2.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.38 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.38%, or $1.19, to $48.71 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.78% , or $1.53, to $53.42 O/R

* The TSX is off 0.1% for the year.

