TSX falls 0.78% to 16,423.62

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.78 percent to 16,423.62

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO​>, up 12.0%, Centerra Gold Inc​ CG.TO, up 8.7%, and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd​ WDO.TO, higher by 8.4%.

* Lagging shares were Cronos Group Inc​​ CRON.TO, down 11.9%, Enerflex Ltd​ EFX.TO, down 8.2%, and Ero Copper Corp​ ERO.TO, lower by 6.9%.

* On the TSX 84 issues rose and 143 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and 7 new lows, with total volume of 392.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, B2gold Corp BTO.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.99 points, or 3.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 5.54 points, or 1.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.33%, or $0.62, to $47.37 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.25%, or $0.13, to $52.03 O/R

* The TSX is off 3.7% for the year.

