* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.78 percent to 16,293.95

* Leading the index were Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO.TO, up 5.3 percent, NovaGold Resources Inc NG.TO, up 5.1 percent, and Alacer Gold Corp ASR.TO, higher by 4.6 percent.

* Lagging shares were WSP Global Inc WSP.TO, down 6.5 percent, Encana Corp ECA.TO, down 6.5 percent, and Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO, lower by 5.9 percent.

* On the TSX 72 issues rose and 160 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 17 new highs and 8 new lows, with total volume of 198.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp ECA.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 4.83 points, or 3.7 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.24 points, or 0.7 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.89 percent, or $0.47, to $52.28 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.69 percent, or $0.4, to $57.95 O/R

* The TSX is up 13.8 percent for the year.

