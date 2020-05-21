TSX falls 0.75% to 14,884.85

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.75 percent to 14,884.85

* Leading the index were Lightspeed POS Inc <LSPD.TO​>, up 37.8%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, up 35.3%, and Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, higher by 11%.

* Lagging shares were Cineplex Inc​​ CGX.TO, down 13.9%, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd​ IVN.TO, down 5.4%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, lower by 5.0%.

* On the TSX 85 issues rose and 142 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 289.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.64 points, or 2.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.29 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.25%, or $0.42, to $33.91 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.81%, or $0.29, to $36.04 O/R

* The TSX is off 12.8% for the year.

