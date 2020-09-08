TSX falls 0.73% to 16,099.52

US Markets
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.73 percent to 16,099.52

* Leading the index were Artis Real Estate Investment Trust <AX_u.TO​>, up 4.1%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, up 3%, and Hydro One Ltd​ H.TO, higher by 2.9%.

* Lagging shares were MEG Energy Corp​​ MEG.TO, down 11.9%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, down 11.0%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, lower by 10.8%.

* On the TSX 71 issues rose and 143 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 1 new low, with total volume of 282.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 5.89 points, or 7.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.84 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 7.37%, or $2.93, to $36.84 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 5.09%, or $2.14, to $39.87 O/R

* The TSX is off 5.6% for the year.

