TSX falls 0.64% to 14,075.94

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.64 percent to 14,075.94

* Leading the index were Eldorado Gold Corp <ELD.TO​>, up 12.0%, Sandstorm Gold Ltd​ SSL.TO, up 11.6%, and Torex Gold Resources Inc​ TXG.TO, higher by 10.7%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 13.1%, Cineplex Inc​ CGX.TO, down 11.1%, and MTY Food Group Inc​ MTY.TO, lower by 8.6%.

* On the TSX 84 issues rose and 145 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 326.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO and Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.53 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 7.07 points, or 2.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.49%, or $0.34, to $22.42 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.11%, or $0.35, to $31.83 O/R

* The TSX is off 17.5% for the year.

