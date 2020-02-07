TSX falls 0.57% to 17,655.49

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.57 percent to 17,655.49 * Leading the index were Real Matters Inc , up 4.0%, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp , up 3.3%, and CAE Inc , higher by 3.1%. * Lagging shares were Silvercorp Metals Inc , down 24.1%, Aurora Cannabis Inc , down 15.6%, and Ero Copper Corp , lower by 7.5%. * On the TSX 68 issues rose and 161 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 35 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 209.2 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Bombardier Inc and First Capital Realty Inc . * The TSX's energy group fell 2.28 points, or 1.7%, while the financials sector slipped 0.64 points, or 0.2%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.1%, or $0.56, to $50.39 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.8% , or $0.44, to $54.49 [O/R] * The TSX is up 3.5% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

