US Markets

TSX falls 0.57% to 17,655.49

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.57 percent to 17,655.49

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.57 percent to 17,655.49 * Leading the index were Real Matters Inc , up 4.0%, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp , up 3.3%, and CAE Inc , higher by 3.1%. * Lagging shares were Silvercorp Metals Inc , down 24.1%, Aurora Cannabis Inc , down 15.6%, and Ero Copper Corp , lower by 7.5%. * On the TSX 68 issues rose and 161 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 35 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 209.2 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Bombardier Inc and First Capital Realty Inc . * The TSX's energy group fell 2.28 points, or 1.7%, while the financials sector slipped 0.64 points, or 0.2%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.1%, or $0.56, to $50.39 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.8% , or $0.44, to $54.49 [O/R] * The TSX is up 3.5% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular