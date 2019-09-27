* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.57 percent to 16,694.27

* Leading the index were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO, up 4.8 percent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, up 4.4 percent, and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO.TO, higher by 3.6 percent.

* Lagging shares were Kinross Gold Corp K.TO, down 5.6 percent, Interfor Corp IFP.TO, down 5.4 percent, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO, lower by 4.4 percent.

* On the TSX 61 issues rose and 170 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 195.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.75 points, or 0.5 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.50 points, or 0.2 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.01 percent, or $0.57, to $55.84 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.56 percent, or $0.98, to $61.76 O/R

* The TSX is up 16.6 percent for the year.

