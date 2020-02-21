US Markets

TSX falls 0.56% to 17,843.53

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.56 percent to 17,843.53

* Leading the index were Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO, up 30.5%, Altus Group Ltd AIF.TO, up 7.1%, and MAG Silver Corp MAG.TO, higher by 6.9%.

* Lagging shares were CCL Industries Inc CCLb.TO, down 17.5%, Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, down 15.4%, and Enerflex Ltd EFX.TO, lower by 14.4%.

* On the TSX 66 issues rose and 159 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 34 new highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 270.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO and Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.40 points, or 1.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.04 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.04%, or $0.56, to $53.32 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.6% , or $0.95, to $58.36 O/R

* The TSX is up 4.6% for the year.

