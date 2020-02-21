TSX falls 0.56% to 17,843.53
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.56 percent to 17,843.53
* Leading the index were Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO, up 30.5%, Altus Group Ltd AIF.TO, up 7.1%, and MAG Silver Corp MAG.TO, higher by 6.9%.
* Lagging shares were CCL Industries Inc CCLb.TO, down 17.5%, Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, down 15.4%, and Enerflex Ltd EFX.TO, lower by 14.4%.
* On the TSX 66 issues rose and 159 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 34 new highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 270.8 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO and Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.40 points, or 1.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.04 points, or 0.3%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.04%, or $0.56, to $53.32 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.6% , or $0.95, to $58.36 O/R
* The TSX is up 4.6% for the year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Shipping Group Maersk to Buy U.S. Warehousing and Distribution Firm
- Canada tweaks mortgage stress test in move that could boost housing market
- EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey
- EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown