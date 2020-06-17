TSX falls 0.56% to 15,428.69
* Leading the index were Real Matters Inc <REAL.TO>, up 4.5%, Alaris Royalty Corp AD.TO, up 4.5%, and North West Company Inc NWC.TO, higher by 3.7%.
* Lagging shares were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 11.9%, Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO, down 7.9%, and Shawcor Ltd SCL.TO, lower by 6.5%.
* On the TSX 72 issues rose and 153 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 232.2 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.51 points, or 4.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.74 points, or 0.6%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.77%, or $0.68, to $37.7 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.1%, or $0.45, to $40.51 O/R
* The TSX is off 9.6% for the year.
