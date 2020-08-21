TSX falls 0.54% to 16,517.85
* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO>, up 7.7%, Jamieson Wellness Inc JWEL.TO, up 5.1%, and Corus Entertainment Inc CJRb.TO, higher by 3.1%.
* Lagging shares were Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO, down 6.7%, Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO, down 6.7%, and Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, lower by 5.5%.
* On the TSX 72 issues rose and 145 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 170.3 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.40 points, or 2.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS was unchanged, or 0.0%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.33%, or $0.57, to $42.25 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.31%, or $0.59, to $44.31 O/R
* The TSX is off 3.2% for the year.
