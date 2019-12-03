TSX falls 0.53% to 16,892.18

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.53 percent to 16,892.18

* Leading the index were Centerra Gold Inc CG.TO, up 6.0%, Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, up 5.9%, and Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, higher by 5.9%.

* Lagging shares were First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, down 6.0%, FirstService Corp FSV.TO, down 4.8%, and Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 81 issues rose and 149 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 16 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 220.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.28 points, or 1.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.32 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.61%, or $0.34, to $56.3 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.16% , or $0.1, to $61.02 O/R

* The TSX is up 17.9% for the year.

