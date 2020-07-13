TSX falls 0.47% to 15,639.41
* Leading the index were Aphria Inc <APHA.TO>, up 8.9%, Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO, up 6%, and Great Canadian Gaming Corp GC.TO, higher by 5.2%.
* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 10.9%, OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, down 8.3%, and NovaGold Resources Inc NG.TO, lower by 7.3%.
* On the TSX 108 issues rose and 113 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 18 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 229.6 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, B2gold Corp BTO.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.66 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.88 points, or 0.7%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.34%, or $0.95, to $39.6 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.27%, or $0.98, to $42.26 O/R
* The TSX is off 8.3% for the year.
