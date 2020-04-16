TSX falls 0.42% to 13,899.32
* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO>, up 7.8%, Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, up 5.9%, and Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, higher by 5.8%.
* Lagging shares were Enerplus Corp ERF.TO, down 10.9%, Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO, down 9.5%, and Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, lower by 9.3%.
* On the TSX 106 issues rose and 122 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 288.4 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.51 points, or 4.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 5.75 points, or 2.4%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.6%, or $0.12, to $19.75 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.99%, or $0.55, to $28.24 O/R
* The TSX is off 18.5% for the year.
