TSX falls 0.42% to 13,899.32

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.42 percent to 13,899.32

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO​>, up 7.8%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, up 5.9%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, higher by 5.8%.

* Lagging shares were Enerplus Corp​​ ERF.TO, down 10.9%, Husky Energy Inc​ HSE.TO, down 9.5%, and Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, lower by 9.3%.

* On the TSX 106 issues rose and 122 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 288.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.51 points, or 4.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 5.75 points, or 2.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.6%, or $0.12, to $19.75 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.99%, or $0.55, to $28.24 O/R

* The TSX is off 18.5% for the year.

