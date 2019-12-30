TSX falls 0.41% to 17,098.56

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.41 percent to 17,098.56

* Leading the index were Torex Gold Resources Inc TXG.TO, up 5.2%, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd IVN.TO, up 4.9%, and NovaGold Resources Inc NG.TO, higher by 4.2%.

* Lagging shares were Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, down 5.7%, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 4.3%, and Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 102 issues rose and 126 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 16 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 128.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.11 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.94 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.18%, or $0.11, to $61.61 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.35% , or $0.24, to $68.4 O/R

* The TSX is up 19.4% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.