* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.41 percent to 16,798.33

* Leading the index were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO, up 6.3 percent, OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, up 5.8 percent, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, higher by 4.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, down 22.7 percent, Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, down 8.6 percent, and Methanex Corp MX.TO, lower by 7.4 percent.

* On the TSX 93 issues rose and 137 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 20 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 204.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.64 points, or 1.8 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.35 points, or 0.4 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.75 percent, or $1.61, to $57.03 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.38 percent, or $2.19, to $62.58 O/R

* The TSX is up 17.3 percent for the year.

