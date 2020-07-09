TSX falls 0.39% to 15,568.64

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.39 percent to 15,568.64

* Leading the index were Waste Connections Inc <WCN.TO​>, up 4.9%, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc​ ATDb.TO, up 3.9%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, higher by 3.9%.

* Lagging shares were Methanex Corp​​ MX.TO, down 5.1%, Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, down 4.9%, and NovaGold Resources Inc​ NG.TO, lower by 4.8%.

* On the TSX 70 issues rose and 145 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 16 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 203.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Kinross Gold Corp K.TO, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN.TO and B2gold Corp BTO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.50 points, or 2.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.40 points, or 1.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.2%, or $1.31, to $39.59 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.13%, or $0.92, to $42.37 O/R

* The TSX is off 8.8% for the year.

