TSX falls 0.34% to 16,981.47

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.34 percent to 16,981.47. Leading the index were ECN Capital Corp up 4.0%, Pan American Silver Corp up 3.4%, and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd higher by 2.9%.

* Lagging shares were Centerra Gold Inc CG.TO, down 11.7%, Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, down 4.2%, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd VII.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 83 issues rose and 143 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 11 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 198.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.02 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.70 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.41%, or $0.78, to $55.95 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.69% , or $0.42, to $60.91 O/R

* The TSX is up 18.6% for the year.

