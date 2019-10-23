TSX falls 0.34% to 16,335.93

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.34 percent to 16,335.93

* Leading the index were Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, up 5.7%, MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO, up 5.6%, and Aphria Inc APHA.TO, higher by 4.5%.

* Lagging shares were FirstService Corp FSV.TO, down 8.4%, Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO, down 7.8%, and Altus Group Ltd AIF.TO, lower by 5.5%.

* On the TSX 106 issues rose and 121 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 181.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp ECA.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.59 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.62 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.46%, or $1.34, to $55.82 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.24% , or $1.34, to $61.04 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.1% for the year.

