TSX falls 0.32% to 17,565.34

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.32 percent to 17,565.34 Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO>, up 8.8%, Endeavour Mining Corp <EDV.TO>, up 5.1%, and Pretium Resources Inc <PVG.TO>, higher by 3.8%.
