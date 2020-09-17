TSX falls 0.3% to 16,246.72

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.30 percent to 16,246.72

* Leading the index were Celestica Inc <CLS.TO​>, up 4.0%, Corus Entertainment Inc​ CJRb.TO, up 3.6%, and Teck Resources Ltd​ TECKb.TO, higher by 3.5%.

* Lagging shares were Vermilion Energy Inc​​ VET.TO, down 5.8%, Endeavour Mining Corp​ EDV.TO, down 4.6%, and Teranga Gold Corp​ TGZ.TO, lower by 4.1%.

* On the TSX 99 issues rose and 118 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 206.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.95 points, or 1.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.24 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.02%, or $0.81, to $40.97 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.56%, or $1.08, to $43.3 O/R

* The TSX is off 4.8% for the year.

