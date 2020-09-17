TSX falls 0.3% to 16,246.72
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.30 percent to 16,246.72
* Leading the index were Celestica Inc <CLS.TO>, up 4.0%, Corus Entertainment Inc CJRb.TO, up 3.6%, and Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, higher by 3.5%.
* Lagging shares were Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, down 5.8%, Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO, down 4.6%, and Teranga Gold Corp TGZ.TO, lower by 4.1%.
* On the TSX 99 issues rose and 118 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 206.9 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.95 points, or 1.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.24 points, or 0.1%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.02%, or $0.81, to $40.97 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.56%, or $1.08, to $43.3 O/R
* The TSX is off 4.8% for the year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.