TSX falls 0.3% to 15,527.87

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.30 percent to 15,527.87

* Leading the index were Secure Energy Services Inc <SES.TO​>, up 28.0%, Shawcor Ltd​ SCL.TO, up 16.1%, and Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, higher by 9.1%.

* Lagging shares were First Quantum Minerals Ltd​​ FM.TO, down 4.6%, Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd​ CTCa.TO, down 4.0%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, lower by 3.6%.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 101 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 299.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.15 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.07 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.11%, or $0.04, to $37.33 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.33%, or $0.13, to $39.92 O/R

* The TSX is off 9% for the year.

