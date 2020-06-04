TSX falls 0.3% to 15,527.87
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.30 percent to 15,527.87
* Leading the index were Secure Energy Services Inc <SES.TO>, up 28.0%, Shawcor Ltd SCL.TO, up 16.1%, and Methanex Corp MX.TO, higher by 9.1%.
* Lagging shares were First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, down 4.6%, Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd CTCa.TO, down 4.0%, and Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, lower by 3.6%.
* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 101 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 299.5 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.15 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.07 points, or 0.0%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.11%, or $0.04, to $37.33 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.33%, or $0.13, to $39.92 O/R
* The TSX is off 9% for the year.
