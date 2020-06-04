US Markets
TSX falls 0.3% to 15,527.87

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.30 percent to 15,527.87.

* Leading the index were Secure Energy Services Inc <SES.TO​>, up 28.0%, Shawcor Ltd​ SCL.TO, up 16.1%, and Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, higher by 9.1%.

* Lagging shares were First Quantum Minerals Ltd​​ FM.TO, down 4.6%, Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd​ CTCa.TO, down 4.0%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, lower by 3.6%.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 101 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 299.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.15 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.07 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.11%, or $0.04, to $37.33 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.33%, or $0.13, to $39.92 O/R

* The TSX is off 9% for the year.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

