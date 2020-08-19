US Markets
FM

TSX falls 0.29% to 16,577.38

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.29 percent to 16,577.38

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.29 percent to 16,577.38

* Leading the index were Canfor Corp <CFP.TO​>, up 7.2%, Teck Resources Ltd​ TECKb.TO, up 7.1%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, higher by 6.5%.

* Lagging shares were B2Gold Corp​​ BTO.TO, down 7.5%, Torex Gold Resources Inc​ TXG.TO, down 6.0%, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd​ SSL.TO, lower by 4.8%.

* On the TSX 95 issues rose and 122 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 213.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, B2gold Corp BTO.TO and Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.33 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.49 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.23%, or $0.1, to $42.79 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.59%, or $0.27, to $45.19 O/R

* The TSX is off 2.8% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FM BTO TXG SSL SU

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular