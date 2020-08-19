TSX falls 0.29% to 16,577.38

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.29 percent to 16,577.38

* Leading the index were Canfor Corp <CFP.TO​>, up 7.2%, Teck Resources Ltd​ TECKb.TO, up 7.1%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, higher by 6.5%.

* Lagging shares were B2Gold Corp​​ BTO.TO, down 7.5%, Torex Gold Resources Inc​ TXG.TO, down 6.0%, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd​ SSL.TO, lower by 4.8%.

* On the TSX 95 issues rose and 122 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 213.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, B2gold Corp BTO.TO and Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.33 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.49 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.23%, or $0.1, to $42.79 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.59%, or $0.27, to $45.19 O/R

* The TSX is off 2.8% for the year.

