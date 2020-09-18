US Markets
TSX falls 0.29% to 16,198.97

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.29 percent to 16,198.97.

* Leading the index were Kinross Gold Corp <K.TO​>, up 6.3%, Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, up 5.7%, and Winpak Ltd​ WPK.TO, higher by 4.6%.

* Lagging shares were Corus Entertainment Inc​​ CJRb.TO, down 7.9%, OceanaGold Corp​ OGC.TO, down 6.5%, and Air Canada​ AC.TO, lower by 5.6%.

* On the TSX 77 issues rose and 142 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 529.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Kinross Gold Corp K.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.58 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.59 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.02%, or $0.01, to $40.98 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.51%, or $0.22, to $43.08 O/R

* The TSX is off 5.1% for the year.

