TSX falls 0.27% to 16,950.85

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.27 percent to 16,950.85

* Leading the index were Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, up 14.1%, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, up 8.2%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc APHA.TO, higher by 8%.

* Lagging shares were Cameco Corp CCO.TO, down 6.9%, Semafo Inc SMF.TO, down 4.3%, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO, lower by 3.8%.

* On the TSX 101 issues rose and 126 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 194.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO and Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.17 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.46 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.37%, or $0.22, to $58.98 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.42% , or $0.27, to $64.12 O/R

* The TSX is up 18.3% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.