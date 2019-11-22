TSX falls 0.26% to 16,954.84

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.26 percent to 16,954.84

* Leading the index were Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE.TO, up 5.4%, BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, up 5.2%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 15.6%, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 13.0%, and Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, lower by 9.3%.

* On the TSX 112 issues rose and 116 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 199.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.93 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.19 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.06%, or $0.62, to $57.96 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.58% , or $0.37, to $63.6 O/R

* The TSX is up 18.4% for the year.

